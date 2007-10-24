Ad
This year Eurojust expects to deal with up to 1,000 criminal cases (Photo: © European Community, 2005)

Brussels set to strengthen EU crime body

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Brussels has confirmed it is set to table next year a piece of legislation giving more powers to Eurojust, the EU's judicial body, in the fight against cross-border organized crime.

On Tuesday (23 October), the European Commission adopted a paper, seen as a first step in a lengthy legislative process. \n \n"Improvements are needed in order to provide Eurojust with more powers necessary to fulfil its tasks and act more effectively in the fight against organized crime and terrorism", EU ...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
