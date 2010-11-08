Ad
euobserver
Cabin items are much more scrutinised then cargo on board passenger planes (Photo: msmail)

Germany pitches EU air cargo security plan

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere is on Monday (8 November) to table a five-point plan on how to enhance air cargo security on board passenger planes crossing the EU following Yemeni and Greek bomb plots last week.

"National measures are not very effective," Mr de Maiziere told the mass-circulation tabloid Bild am Sonntag over the weekend. "That's why, at my request, the interior ministers are going to discuss this question in Brussels on Monday. I am going to present a plan....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Cabin items are much more scrutinised then cargo on board passenger planes (Photo: msmail)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections