Greece criticised over treatment of asylum-seekers

A Swedish migration court has refused the extradition of an Iraqi asylum-seeker to Greece, following concerns that he would not receive proper treatment in the Mediterranean country.

According to EU rules in place since 2003 – the so-called Dublin II Regulation - the first EU member state that a migrant enters should be the one to examine his or her asylum application.

Before asking for asylum in Sweden last November, the Iraqi man had fled to Greece from his home country and then...