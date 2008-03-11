Ad
euobserver
Greece only approved 0.61 percent of asylum-seekers' applications last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Greece criticised over treatment of asylum-seekers

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

A Swedish migration court has refused the extradition of an Iraqi asylum-seeker to Greece, following concerns that he would not receive proper treatment in the Mediterranean country.

According to EU rules in place since 2003 – the so-called Dublin II Regulation - the first EU member state that a migrant enters should be the one to examine his or her asylum application.

Before asking for asylum in Sweden last November, the Iraqi man had fled to Greece from his home country and then...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Greece only approved 0.61 percent of asylum-seekers' applications last year (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections