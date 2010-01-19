Ad
Cecilia Malmstrom: She won't be the 'bad cop' in the EU commission (Photo: European Parliament)

Malmstrom pledges 'humane' asylum policies

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Sweden's EU affairs minister, Cecilia Malmstrom, has pledged to focus on migrants' rights to the same extent as border security and law enforcement, if approved by MEPs as home affairs commissioner.

Ms Malmstrom, a former centrist MEP turned minister who helped steer the Swedish EU presidency in the second half of 2009, will be the first commissioner dedicated solely to home affairs issues. In the outgoing commission, the portfolio includes justice, home affairs and civil liberties.

