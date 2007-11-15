MEPs endorse EU passport-free zone

The European Parliament has strongly supported extending the Schengen passport-free zone, but deputies from the "new" EU member states have warned against the creation of a 'fortress Europe' which could damage ties with border countries like Ukraine.

In a vote on Thursday (15 November), MEPs echoed last week's positive verdict by EU interior ministers on the preparation of nine of ten countries which joined the bloc in 2004 to become a part of the Schengen internal border-free area on 2...