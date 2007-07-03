Ad
euobserver
Mr Frattini is to unveil the new measures in October (Photo: European Commission)

EU plans air passenger data exchange system

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Just days after failed car bomb attacks in London and at Glasgow Airport in the UK, the European Commission has announced it plans to come with a series of new anti-terrorist measures including an EU-wide air passengers name recording system (PNR).

To be finalised by October, the PNR system would mirror the US' database on European air passengers - currently collecting 34 pieces of personal information on each traveller, with the possibility to store data for three-and-a-half years.

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
