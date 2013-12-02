EU transparency register nears 6,000 entrants

The EU joint transparency register is soon to hit 6,000 entrants, although some of the most powerful and lobby-intensive US law firms are still missing.

The European Commission and the European Parliament, who jointly maintain the voluntary register, said on Friday (29 November) in an annual report that the number of new entrants has increased by 10 percent since last year.

But US-law firms with offices in Brussels, such as Covington & Burling and Baker Botts, are still missing. <...