No immigration without integration, says EU commissioner

As roughly 1.5 million immigrants settle in the EU territory each year, Brussels is set to open up its coffers, providing €825 million over the next seven year to cope with the integration challenges presented by these numbers.

"There can be no immigration without integration", EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said on Thursday (11 May) as the bloc's integration ministers met in the German city of Potsdam to discuss the topical issue, closely intertwined with inter-cultural a...