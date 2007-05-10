Ad
euobserver
Brussels is seeking ways to integrate third-country immigrants coming to the EU (Photo: European Commission)

No immigration without integration, says EU commissioner

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As roughly 1.5 million immigrants settle in the EU territory each year, Brussels is set to open up its coffers, providing €825 million over the next seven year to cope with the integration challenges presented by these numbers.

"There can be no immigration without integration", EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said on Thursday (11 May) as the bloc's integration ministers met in the German city of Potsdam to discuss the topical issue, closely intertwined with inter-cultural a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Brussels is seeking ways to integrate third-country immigrants coming to the EU (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections