Brussels could extend anti-terror rules to EU flights

The EU is considering checking the private data of air passengers in a security scheme similar to the controversial US model.
While the scheme is initially to be applied to travellers from third countries heading to Europe, Brussels could at a later stage extend the data controls to intra-EU flights, as well.
The plan is to be part of a new list of anti-terror measures to be unveiled by the European Commission in November.
"In the package I will propose to the ministers on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here