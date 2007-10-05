Ad
euobserver
Brussels admits that plans to screen passengers between Rome and Berlin may be controversial (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels could extend anti-terror rules to EU flights

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova,

The EU is considering checking the private data of air passengers in a security scheme similar to the controversial US model.

While the scheme is initially to be applied to travellers from third countries heading to Europe, Brussels could at a later stage extend the data controls to intra-EU flights, as well.

The plan is to be part of a new list of anti-terror measures to be unveiled by the European Commission in November.

"In the package I will propose to the ministers on ...

Tags

euobserver

