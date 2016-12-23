MEPs reject member states' budget proposal

By EUOBSERVER

The European Parliament budget committee rejected on Wednesday cuts proposed by the EU Council in the 2017 budget. The parliament will vote next month on a €161.8 billion budget, €4.13 billion more than the original commission proposal. The parliament's budget rapporteur Jens Geier said that the migration crisis, jobs and growth were priorities and that member states were "acting inconsistently by proposing further cuts to an already under-financed budget."