By EUOBSERVER

The Rosetta spacecraft, launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) 12 years ago, has presumedly crash-landed on the comet it had been orbiting for almost two years. The Rosetta mission has been hailed a success, and included the first-ever landing of a robot probe on a comet. "Farewell Rosetta, you've done the job. That was pure science at its best," ESA's Patrick Martin said on Friday.