Refugee quotas are wrong, says Austria's foreign minister

By EUOBSERVER

Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz said in an interview to Germany's Welt am Sonntag that the EU's mechanism to relocate asylum seekers was "wrong", "completely unrealistic" and that the EU should "say goodbye" to it. Expressing support for countries like Hungary, which refuses quotas, he warned that it was "dangerous, when some countries in the EU give the impression to be morally superior to other member states".