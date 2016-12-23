Northern Ireland alarmed by prospect of hard Brexit

By EUOBSERVER

Martin McGuinness, deputy leader of Northern Ireland, has said the UK is on track for a “head-on collision” with the EU after the Tory party took a hard line on Brexit negotiations. "We refuse to be dragged from Europe", McGuinness told the RTE broadcaster, noting that activists had lodged "a class action" lawsuit in Belfast to stop Brexit. Northern Ireland is worried that Brexit could restore border restrictions with Ireland.