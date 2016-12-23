Ticker
EU says No to 'preparatory' Brexit work
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission Monday categorically ruled out informal talks on Brexit with the UK before it legally filed for divorce next March. "Until the letter of notification arrives, there will be no negotiations", a commission spokesman said. He said the commission negotiator, Michel Barnier, would spend the next six months recruiting his team and talking to EU capitals and institutions. The UK had on Sunday called for pre-Brexit "preparatory work".