By EUOBSERVER

Boats from European navies and humanitarian NGOs rescued 6,055 people in the Mediterranean sea on Monday. The migrants, including many minors and pregnant women, were on 39 different vessels and were mainly from sub-Saharan Africa. Nine people died despite the rescue operations. Monday was the third anniversary of the Lampedusa disaster, when some 500 people died off the Italian island when their boat sank on 3 October 2013.