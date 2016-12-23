Ticker
Nato jets intercepted Russian bombers off Spain
By EUOBSERVER
Two Russian nuclear-capable bombers flew as far south as northern Spain on 22 September, forcing four Nato states to scramble fighter jets, the French defence ministry said on Wednesday. Norway, the UK, France and Spain all sent aircraft to intercept the bombers, the French said. Since the Ukraine conflict, Russia has resumed Cold War-type aerial exercises. But the 22 September flights saw its bombers go further south than usual.