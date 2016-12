By EUOBSERVER

People from Great Britain are continuing to apply for Irish passports in huge numbers. Some 7,518 applied in September, more than doubling last September's figure, Ireland's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. In the three full months since the Brexit vote on 23 June, 21,549 have applied, up from 10,959 last year. Anyone born in Ireland or Northern Ireland, or with parents or grandparents born in Ireland, is eligible.