By EUOBSERVER

EU ministers are expected to sign a guarantee later this month that the CETA trade agreement with Canada will not lower social and environmental standards, but Greenpeace is unimpressed. The campaign group, which has seen a leaked version, labelled it an "afterthought" with the "legal value of a holiday brochure". If the pledge is agreed, CETA could be ratified at a summit on 27-28 October.