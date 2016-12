By EUOBSERVER

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on Thursday that president Vladimir Putin would go to Paris on 19 October to speak about Syria, Ukraine and bilateral relations with French president Francois Hollande. French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who was meeting Lavrov, did not confirm the visit, Ayrault saying he was in Moscow to tell Lavrov "face to face that no one can tolerate [the] situation" in Syria.