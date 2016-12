By EUOBSERVER

Lithuania's opposition party may unseat the ruling Social Democrats following initial general election results. With 90 percent of the first-round votes counted, the Lithuanian Peasants and Green Union party (LPGU) took some 22.3 percent, followed by the Homeland Union conservatives (20.6 percent) and Social Democrats (14.7 percent) A second and final round of voting is set to take place on 23 October.