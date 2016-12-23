Centre-right MEP designated Croatia's prime minister

By EUOBSERVER

Conservative MEP Andrej Plenkovic was named Croatia's prime minister-designate on Monday (10 October) with the support of 91 deputies, well beyond the 76 that form a ruling majority. Plenkovic leads the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) since July. His bid for prime ministership also has the backing of wide-tent party Bridge, national minorities and some minor parties. He now has 30 days to form a government and win the parliament's approval.