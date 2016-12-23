EU and Ukraine set November summit date

By EUOBSERVER

The EU and Ukraine are to hold a summit in Brussels on 18 November to discuss anti-corruption reforms, the Minsk ceasefire plan, and visa-free travel to Schengen states, the EU Council said Monday. Ukraine's leader Petro Poroshenko will also visit Brussels for a summit on EU-Russia relations in mid-October. The European Commission has said Ukraine fulfils all technical conditions for a visa-free deal, but member states have delayed their decision.