By EUOBSERVER

French Green MEP Jose Bove, a critic of the EU-Canada free trade agreement Ceta, was held for three hours at Montreal airport on Tuesday and had to leave the country. "Ceta opponents are not welcome in this country," he said. "Our invited guest, to be deported to France! Shame!" tweeted Maude Barlow of the Council of Canadians, an NGO that organised an event where Bove was due to speak.