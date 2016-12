By EUOBSERVER

Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande had a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, a day after Putin "postponed" a visit to Paris. They said in a statement that they had "worked together" to set up a so-called Normandy Format meeting with Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreement to end the war in eastern Ukraine. But no meeting was announced.