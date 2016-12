By EUOBSERVER

The Catalan High Court will prosecute former regional premier Artur Mas and two members of his government for organising a non-binding vote on independence for the northeastern Spanish region, in late 2014. They face charges of gross disobedience and perversion of justice. If found guilty Mas could be barred from office for up to ten years. Some 80 percent of voters backed independence in 2014's informal vote.