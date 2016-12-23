Ticker
Danish liberals say Europol vote was fraud
By EUOBSERVER
Danish liberals, Venstre, have accused the Danish People's Party of tricking people into rejecting deeper EU integration in last year's referendum. A slim majority, 53 percent, refused to support EU justice and home affairs policies. Venstre said they did so because Danish People's Party promised a "no" vote wouldn't end Denmark's cooperation with Europol. Unless new deals are signed Denmark and the UK will be outside Europol by 1 May.