Danish liberals say Europol vote was fraud

By EUOBSERVER

Danish liberals, Venstre, have accused the Danish People's Party of tricking people into rejecting deeper EU integration in last year's referendum. A slim majority, 53 percent, refused to support EU justice and home affairs policies. Venstre said they did so because Danish People's Party promised a "no" vote wouldn't end Denmark's cooperation with Europol. Unless new deals are signed Denmark and the UK will be outside Europol by 1 May.