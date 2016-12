By EUOBSERVER

The president of the Wallonia region, Paul Magnette, said on Friday that he would not give Belgium's federal government a mandate to sign, the EU-Canada free-trade deal (Ceta). According to Belgian law, the governement must have a mandate from all seven regional, linguistic and federal entities. EU trade ministers are expected to authorise the EU, at a meeting on Tuesday, to formally sign at a summit on 27 October.