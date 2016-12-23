Ticker
Dutch emission test: 16 of 30 diesel models suspicious
By EUOBSERVER
On-road emissions tests of 30 diesel cars approved in the Netherlands revealed that 16 of them used software to appear cleaner in laboratory tests than real road conditions. The Netherlands Vehicle Authority published the results on Friday but, said more information from the carmakers is needed to determine if the software was illegal. Dutch deputy minister for infrastructure and environment, Sharon Dijksma, said carmakers sometimes go "beyond what is allowed".