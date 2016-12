By EUOBSERVER

Some 20 children will leave a migrant camp in the French port of Calais and head to the UK this week, French authorities said on Sunday. British home secretary Amber Rudd said last week she would accept all minors from the camp who have family in the UK. More than 1,000 unaccompanied minors live in the camp. The French authorities intend to dismantle it in the coming days.