EU condemns Russia for role in Syria killings

EU foreign ministers, meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, condemned the attacks on Aleppo by the Syrian regime "and its allies, notably Russia", saying they "may amount to war crimes", and called for the end of "indiscriminate aerial bombardment". They deplored the Russian veto against a UN resolution to end violence and called on Russia to "demonstrate through policies and actions all efforts" for a cease-fire and humanitarian access to Aleppo.