Ticker
Sweden requests EU permission to continue border controls
By EUOBSERVER
Sweden's southern borders need continued controls, according to a report from the government seen by Swedish public broadcaster, Ekot. The report will be sent to the European Commission on Tuesday with a request to continue the controls after 11 November, because the EU has not "lived up to commitments," interior minister Anders Ygeman said. More than 3 million people were controlled since August, of which only 78 were asylum seekers.