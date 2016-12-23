Montenegro opposition rejects election result

By EUOBSERVER

Montenegro's opposition parties said on Monday that they would not recognise the results of Sunday's general election because of irregularities. The Democratic Partyof Socialists of prime minister Milo Djukanovic won the most votes, but opposition leaders say 20 arrests and blocking of messaging applications had an influence on the vote. "The police junta did everything to keep Djukanovic in power,” Democratic Front leader Andrija Mandic said.