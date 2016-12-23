Lithuanians farmers' party in shock election victory

By EUOBSERVER

A Lithuanian farmers' party previously represented by a single MP won a shock victory in Sunday's election, securing 54 seats in the 141-member parliament. The pro-EU, pro-Nato and pro-euro Lithuanian Peasants and Green Union party (LGPU) party is led by 46-year-old millionaire Ramunas Karbauskis. The ruling Social Democrats got only 17 seats, suffering from its failure to revive a sluggish economy and combat price rises following adoption of the euro.