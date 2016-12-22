Eurozone fund agrees €2.8bn Greece payment

By EUOBSERVER

The board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone rescue fund, authorised on Tuesday the disbursement of €2.8 billion loan to Greece. The disbursement had been agreed by the Eurogroup on 10 October, provided that new data on arrears clearance was handed over by Greek authorities. With it, Greece and its creditors conclude the first review of the bailout programme launched last year, with €31.7 billion disbursed so far.