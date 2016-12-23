Ticker
Report: EU to rule on Gazprom pipeline link
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will decide on 31 October whether to ease restrictions on the use of gas pipeline between Germany and the Czech Republic by Russia's Gazprom, unnamed sources told Reuters. Gazprom needs access for its Nord Stream II project, a planned pipeline between Russia and Germany that is opposed by Poland and seven other EU nations. European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to meet Gazprom officials on Wednesday.