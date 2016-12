By EUOBSERVER

Nadia Murad Basee and Lamiya Ali Bashar, two women from the Yazidi minority in Syria, who were made into sex slaves by the jihadist group Islamic State, and who now campaign for Yazidi rights, have won this year's European Parliament Sakharov prize for freedom of thought. Mustafa Dzhemilev, the leader-in-exile of Crimea's Tatar minority, had been the favourite, but to give him the prize would have angered Russia.