EU finance rules need 'neutral' enforcer, Germany says

By EUOBSERVER

German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble said Friday in Bratislava that “neutral” institutions - such as the Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism - should, in the long term, enforce EU rules - such as on budgetary discipline or state aid - while the European Commission becomes a “European government”. Finance commissioner Moscovici defended the commission’s flexibility towards France, Spain, and Italy on budgetary discipline; France and Italy finance ministers backing him.