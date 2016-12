By EUOBSERVER

The eurozone budgetary deficit will drop below 2% in 2017, as member states fall into line with the stability and growth pact. EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in Bratislava on Friday,"The pact works and nobody must suspect its results. In 2010, the deficit was 6%. This year it's 2%. Next year, as we will forecast in the next few days, it'll be under 2%".