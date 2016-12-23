Erdogan set to re-introduce death penalty

By EUOBSERVER

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his government would ask parliament to consider reintroducing the death penalty as a punishment for the plotters behind the July coup bid. Capital punishment was abolished in Turkey in 2004 as the nation sought accession to the European Union. Meanwhile, Turkish police detained Murat Sabuncu, the editor of newspaper Cumhuriyet, on Monday morning, in the latest crackdown on independent media.