Juncker to ask Oettinger for 'explanation' on 'slant-eyed' Chinese

By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has asked German commissioner Gunther Oettinger to give "explanations on what he actually said" at a recent dinner in Hamburg. Oettinger said Chinese people were "slant-eyed". He also reportedly said the Belgian region of Wallonia was ruled by "communists" and denigrated gay marriage. A commission spokesman said he had been misquoted on Wallonia and that he had already voiced "regret" on upsetting gay people.