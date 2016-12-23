Volkswagen: We have not manipulated cars in Europe

By EUOBSERVER

German carmaker VW has adopted a new strategy, saying it did nothing wrong in Europe and that the software used on the diesel vehicles in the European Union “did not constitute an unauthorised shutdown device under European law,” according to a joint report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Norddeutscher Rundfunk and Westdeutscher Rundfunk. VW has earlier admitted it installed secret software to cheat American exhaust emissions tests.