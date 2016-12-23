EU 'gravely concerned' by political arrests in Turkey

By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission is "gravely concerned" by arrests of several MPs from pro-Kurdish party HDP, including party's co-chairs Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, who it says are "democratically elected leaders and our trusted and valued interlocutors." The EU high commissioner Federica Mogherini and neighbourhood commissioner Johannes Hahn say in a statement that the arrests "compromise parliamentary democracy in Turkey".