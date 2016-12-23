Ticker
MEPs' Dieselgate invitation to French minister still 'pending'
By EUOBSERVER
An invitation to French environment minister Segolene Royal to appear before the European Parliament's Dieselgate inquiry is still "pending", the committee said in a state-of-play published this week. The invitation was sent on 29 July. New witness confirmations include the EU commission's former directors-general Daniel Calleja (industry) and Karl Falkenberg (environment), Vladimir Sucha and Giovanni De Santi of the Joint Research Centre, and Danish ex-minister Ida Auken (environment).