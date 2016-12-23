Brexit calendar unchanged, May says

By EUOBSERVER

British PM Theresa May told European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and German chancellor Angela Merkel Friday that the timetable for notification of article 50 remained "unchanged". She made phone calls a day after the Hight Court in London ruled that parliament should be consulted before triggering EU exit talks. She said the government was "disappointed" with the judgment but "had strong legal arguments" when it goes to the Supreme Court.