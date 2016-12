By EUOBSERVER

"I don't care if they call me dictator or whatever else ... What matters is what my people call me," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech when receiving an honorary doctorate in Istanbul Sunday. Leaders of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) were arrested on Friday. Turkey's EU Minister Omer Celik has called European ambassadors to a meeting in Ankara to brief them on the latest developments.