By EUOBSERVER

Luigi Di Maio, a leading figure in Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, heads to London on Tuesday to kick off a 10-day campaign against the forthcoming constitutional referendum. He will also travel to Madrid, Brussels, Paris and Berlin. Some 3 million Italian expats are able to vote. "If 'Yes' wins we will never get rid of the political class that forced them to emigrate," he told Reuters in an interview.