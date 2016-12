By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is suspending parliamentary activities following an intensified government-led crackdown, party officials announced on Sunday. Prime minister Binali Yildirim has accused the pro-Kurdish, liberal group of funding terrorism. Police arrested 11 party members last week, including two of its co-chiefs, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag.