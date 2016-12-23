EU to investigate Audi California cheating claims

By EUOBSERVER

The EU Commission will contact the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to ask for information about their "alleged findings" of newly found emissions cheating by Audi, a commission spokeswoman told EUobserver. German newspaper Bild Am Sonntag reported that Audi had cheated on CO2 emissions tests, but did not cite any source. The CARB has not released a statement yet. Audi engineers were behind Volkswagen Group's cheating on NOx emissions tests.