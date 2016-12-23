Ticker
UK press stirs up hatred, says Council of Europe
By EUOBSERVER
The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Nils Muiznieks expressed concern on Monday over several UK newspapers and politicians' attempt to "to stir up hatred" in the Brexit debate. The human rights watchdog highlighted the press reaction to the court ruling that requires Parliament's approval to trigger the exit talks. Muiznieks said it provoked "blatant attacks on the independence of the judiciary designed to stir up popular hatred".