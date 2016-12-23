Ticker
Scotland wants to be heard in Brexit court case
By EUOBSERVER
The Scottish government seeks to intervene against the UK government's appeal at the Supreme Court over triggering Article 50. The High Court last week ruled that Parliament needs to approve triggering the exit procedure, a decision the UK government is appealing against. First minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday confirmed Scotland's intention to intervene in the hearing, and added that the consent of the Scottish Parliament should also be sought.